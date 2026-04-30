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Houston weather: Scattered rain for Thursday; FOX 26 Storm Alert in effect Friday

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Published  April 30, 2026 6:50am CDT
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FOX 26 Houston
Houston weather: Cloudy with scattered showers for Thursday

Houston weather: Cloudy with scattered showers for Thursday

It's going to be a bit more cloudy outside on Thursday with some on and off showers. There is the possibility of brief downpours. Compared to yesterday, it is not as warm with highs in the low 80s.

The Brief

    • Scattered showers today
    • FOX 26 Storm Alert Friday
    • Beautiful, cooler weekend ahead

HOUSTON - It's going to be a cloudy Thursday with some off-and-on showers throughout the day. There is also to be a FOX 26 Storm Alert on Friday.

Spotty showers today

Drizzle and scattered showers move across Southeast Texas today with a few thunderstorms mixed in especially to the north closer to Huntsville. Activity will be hit-or-miss, but brief downpours are possible. Highs will only reach the low 80s near Houston, but should remain in the 70s to the west and north.

Storm alert Friday

A FOX 26 Storm Alert is in effect for Friday as waves of rain move in from the west. Expect widespread showers and thunderstorms with periods of heavy rain and the potential for localized flooding, with 2-3" common and 4" possible. Storms may be strong at times through the day.

Cooler, comfortable weekend

Behind the front, a much cooler and drier air mass settles in. Highs drop into the 70s with morning lows in the 50s. Sunshine returns with lower humidity, setting up a beautiful weekend across Southeast Texas.

The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

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