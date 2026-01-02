Flood Watch issued for Greater Houston starting early Friday
HOUSTON - A Flood Watch has been issued for Southeast Texas as meteorologists track possible storms and flooding for Friday.
Houston weather: Friday Flood Watch
Big picture view:
The Flood Watch is set to go into effect at 3 a.m. Friday morning.
The FOX 26 weather team already has a Storm Alert in place for Friday. Waves of rain will move in from the west, potentially bringing widespread storms and flooding.
MORE: Scattered rain for Thursday; FOX 26 Storm Alert in effect Friday
The Flood Watch is set to end at 4 a.m. Saturday.
Cooler, comfortable weekend
What's next:
Behind the front, a much cooler and drier air mass settles in. Highs drop into the 70s with morning lows in the 50s.
Sunshine returns with lower humidity, setting up a beautiful weekend across Southeast Texas.
The Source: National Weather Service and Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority