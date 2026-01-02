Flood Watch issued for Greater Houston starting early Friday

The Brief Much of Southeast Texas will be under a Flood Watch starting at 3 a.m. Friday. The FOX 26 weather team is predicting possible flooding of up to four inches for the day. The alert will be in effect until early Saturday morning.



A Flood Watch has been issued for Southeast Texas as meteorologists track possible storms and flooding for Friday.

Houston weather: Friday Flood Watch

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The Flood Watch is set to go into effect at 3 a.m. Friday morning.

The FOX 26 weather team already has a Storm Alert in place for Friday. Waves of rain will move in from the west, potentially bringing widespread storms and flooding.

MORE: Scattered rain for Thursday; FOX 26 Storm Alert in effect Friday

The Flood Watch is set to end at 4 a.m. Saturday.

Cooler, comfortable weekend

What's next:

Behind the front, a much cooler and drier air mass settles in. Highs drop into the 70s with morning lows in the 50s.

Sunshine returns with lower humidity, setting up a beautiful weekend across Southeast Texas.