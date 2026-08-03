Houston weather: Summer heat to continue, isolated afternoon storms possible

The Brief Summer heat continues with isolated afternoon storms The long-range outlook keeps the heat around A few more showers at the end of the week



Look for the summer heat to continue across the Houston area for Tuesday with an afternoon storm possible.

Houston weather: Stray afternoon storm possible, summer heat to continue

HOT WITH A STRAY STORM

High temperatures remain in the mid to upper 90s this week, with heat index values reaching the triple digits. Most neighborhoods stay rain-free each day, although an isolated afternoon shower or storm is possible.

NO MAJOR BREAK FROM SUMMER

The extended outlook continues to favor above-normal temperatures across Southeast Texas. Occasional storms may provide brief relief, but widespread or lasting relief from the August heat is not expected.

NO TROPICAL TROUBLE

The Atlantic basin remains quiet, with no immediate tropical threats to Houston or the Gulf Coast. Historically, the month of August usually results in an increase of tropical activity in the Atlantic, so keep checking back.