Houston Weather: Storms bringing much cooler weather
Houston - Scattered showers and storms will be around for what's left of Veterans Day, then a gusty north wind will bring in much cooler air. Temperatures for much of next week will be 10-20 degrees below average for this time of year, with another round of rain on the way for Monday. That will be from a coastal low, not a front so less likely that we're stormy and more so a steady blanket of rain. After Monday's weather is done Monday-ing, we remain chilly at least for the rest of next week.