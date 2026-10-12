Houston weather: Scattered downpours possible on Tuesday

The Brief Scattered downpours continue Tuesday Temperatures remain warm until cold front on Friday Cold front this weekend



WARM WITH DOWNPOURS TUESDAY

Afternoon highs Tuesday through Thursday will remain in the low 90s. Humidity is also elevated with feels like temperatures in the low 100s. Scattered downpours will continue Tuesday, especially during the afternoon with lower rain chances Wednesday.

LATE WEEK COLD FRONT

We're looking for a cold front impacting Houston this weekend, and most folks are going to enjoy the benefits! We will likely see highs in the 70s and wake up temperatures in the low 60s to upper 50s in some spots. Humidity and overnight lows will increase before that front moves in sometime on Friday afternoon or Friday evening.

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ONE AREA TO WATCH IN THE ATLANTIC

There's still one area to watch in the far east Atlantic, near the Cabo Verde Islands. A disorganized area of showers and storms has a low 20% chance for tropical development. Wind shear will likely limit development in the near future. At this point, there is nothing threatening Texas from the tropics.