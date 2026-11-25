The Brief Officials say Gala Dement was last seen on November 16. Deputies searched her last known location in a neighborhood along Aldine Westfield Road.



Law enforcement in north Harris County is turning to the public to help find a woman who has been missing for almost two weeks.

Harris County missing: Gala Dement

What we know:

Precinct Four authorities say Gala Dement has been missing since November 16.

Dement was reportedly last seen on Wildwood Green Way off Aldine Westfield Road and Prairie Bird Drive. Deputies were in the area on Tuesday following a missing person report.

(Photo courtesy of the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office)

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information can call the Harris County Precinct Four Constable's Office (281-376-3472) or local law enforcement.