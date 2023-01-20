Expand / Collapse search

Houston Weather: Saturday expected to be more soggy than Friday

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

Houston Weather: Saturday expected to be soggier than Friday

We're in for a couple of dreary days, with cloudy and cool conditions and some rain in the mix. Saturday will be the soggier of the two, including a few isolated storms and downpours. Sunday is your best bet to get outside, temperatures will warm slightly with full sunshine just plan for gusty winds. And much of the next week features quiet, seasonably cool days aside from Tuesday which will be another day to watch from a heavy rain and storm standpoint.

Houston - We're in for a couple of dreary days, with cloudy and cool conditions and some rain in the mix. 

Saturday will be the soggier of the two, including a few isolated storms and downpours. 

Sunday is your best bet to get outside, temperatures will warm slightly with full sunshine just plan for gusty winds. 

And much of the next week features quiet, seasonably cool days aside from Tuesday which will be another day to watch from a heavy rain and storm standpoint.