Houston weather: Slow warm up continues for Thursday

A slow warming has begun and continues through Thursday as high pressure shifts east.

FREEZING FOG POSSIBLE NORTH EARLY THURSDAY, THEN MILDER

Make sure to watch out for areas of fog expected early Thursday, especially between 3 to 8 a.m. Houston should stay above freezing. But places like Montgomery, Navasota and Huntsville could fall to around freezing, or just below. This could create freezing fog and water droplets in the fog could freeze a few of the roads. So please be extra careful and watch out for a few slick spots Thursday morning. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 60s Thursday, with overnight lows still cold but less extreme. Clouds may increase late Thursday ahead of the next system, signaling another pattern change.

NEXT COLD FRONT AND THE WEEKEND OUTLOOK

A cold front will bring the chance for a few showers early Friday. Another shot of colder air is to follow. Temperatures will dip again over the weekend, with wake up temperatures near freezing Saturday and in the 20s Sunday morning with the potential for another hard freeze.

NEXT WEEK

Groundhog Day Monday will feature lots of sunshine in Houston. Highs will be back to the 60s. Our next best chance for widespread rain appears to be the middle of next week.

