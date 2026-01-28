Houston crime: Suspect arrested, accused of stealing 4 high-end watches, worth approximately $470,000

The Brief Hasan N. Al-Haj, 31, was arrested in the Galleria area for aggregate theft of more than $300,000. Officials said Al-Haj obtained two Patek Philippe and two Rolex watches as part of an agreement with a Houston businessman, according to court records. He was to sell them and the watches and then share the proceeds, but instead kept the watches and did not pay the partner, according to the records. The most expensive of the watches, which have yet to be recovered, is a gold Patek Philippe valued at $245,000.



The time is up for one suspect who allegedly stole four high-end watches worth approximately $470,000, officials said.

What we know:

According to a release, Hasan N. Al-Haj, 31, was arrested in the Galleria area for aggregate theft of more than $300,000, which is a first-degree felony that carries a penalty of up to 99 years or life in prison.

Officials said Al-Haj obtained two Patek Philippe and two Rolex watches as part of an agreement with a Houston businessman, according to court records.

He was to sell them and the watches and then share the proceeds, but instead kept the watches and did not pay the partner, according to the records.

The most expensive of the watches, which have yet to be recovered, is a gold Patek Philippe valued at $245,000.

What they're saying:

"Such thievery can devastate a small business and set it back years," Rosen said in a news release. "As for the defendant, as the saying goes, you can run, but you can’t hide."

What's next:

The case is being investigated by detectives with the Office of Harris County Constable Precinct One.

What you can do:

If anyone else has additional information on possible thefts involving Al-Haj, please contact detectives at 713-755-5200.