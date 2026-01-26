Houston parking garage collapses over the weekend in River Oaks area

The Brief A parking garage collapsed over the weekend in the River Oaks area of Houston, authorities said on Monday. According to the Houston Fire Department, first responders arrived at the intersection of San Felipe Street and East Briar Hollow Lane to find a parking structure that had collapsed with one vehicle inside the collapse zone. Authorities stated it appeared that an HVAC cooling tower was found to have collapsed onto the ramp, with significant pancake collapse down.



A parking garage collapsed over the weekend in the River Oaks area of Houston, authorities said on Monday.

Houston parking garage collapses over the weekend

What we know:

According to the Houston Fire Department, first responders arrived at the intersection of San Felipe Street and East Briar Hollow Lane to find a parking structure that had collapsed with one vehicle inside the collapse zone.

Photo of the parking garage (Source: SkyFOX)

Officials said the person inside the vehicle was able to get out of the vehicle and moved to an ambulance for assessment.

Authorities stated it appeared that an HVAC cooling tower was found to have collapsed onto the ramp, with significant pancake collapse down.

Officials stated a primary and secondary search of the area was completed with no other people found.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide the condition of the person who was inside the vehicle.