Corpus Christi police officer in critical condition after shootout with homicide suspect

article

The Brief Two officers were shot and a third injured during a gunfight Friday with a homicide suspect in Corpus Christi. Officer Alexandria Cano-Castro is in critical condition after being shot in the head; the suspect is in custody and expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing following the initial homicide on Ayers Street, though police say there is no remaining threat to the public.



Two police officers were shot, and a third was injured Friday afternoon during a gunfight with a homicide suspect, authorities said.

Corpus Christi officer-involved shooting

What we know:

The incident began at 2:47 p.m. on Jan. 23, when Corpus Christi police responded to a shooting in the 4900 block of Ayers Street. Officers found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds; he was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Less than an hour later, at 3:33 p.m., officers found the suspect’s vehicle in the 3100 block of Agnes Street. Officers attempted a traffic stop and arrest. Police Chief Mike Markle said the 38-year-old suspect pulled out a handgun and began shooting. Officers exchanged fire with him, the chief said during a news release.

Two officers were struck by gunfire. One remains in critical condition, while the second was listed as stable. A third officer was treated for shrapnel injuries.

The Corpus Christi Police Department has not released an update on the officers' conditions.

According to Constable Mark Herman's Office in Harris County, "Officer (Alexandria) Cano-Castro, a 36-year-old senior officer, was shot in the head while attempting to apprehend a homicide suspect."

The suspect was shot multiple times during the exchange. He is currently at a local hospital and remains in police custody. He is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the name of the suspect or the other two officers involved.

What they're saying:

"This was a homicide suspect that we found pretty quick. Unfortunately, it ended like this," Markle said, noting that there is no ongoing threat to the community. "We’re praying that these officers are stable. We have one critical officer, a female officer, and we’re going to make sure we’re checking on her."

The officers involved will be placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy, as the investigation continues.

What you can do:

The Corpus Christi Citizen's Police Academy Alumni page on social media has announced a fundraiser for Officer Cano Castro.