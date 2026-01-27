The Brief Houston police are investigating following a deadly crash along Northwest Freeway on Tuesday evening. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crash occurred on the Northwest Freeway service road at Spring Cypress. Gonzalez said the crash involved a pickup truck and a mini-bike.



Houston police are investigating following a deadly crash along Northwest Freeway on Tuesday evening.

Harris County crash: Mini-bike rider struck, killed along Northwest Freeway

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crash occurred on the Northwest Freeway service road at Spring Cypress.

Photo from the scene (Source: SkyFOX)

Authorities said during a briefing on Tuesday evening that when they arrived on the scene, they found a truck involved with what appeared to be a dirt bike or mini bike with a Black male underneath the vehicle.

Preliminary information is the pickup truck, a Ford F-150, was traveling westbound on the service road when the Black male was approaching on the dirt bike/mini bike.

Officials said as the F-150 was turning right into a private drive, the dirt bike/mini bike failed to yield the right of way as the truck was turning right and was struck by the truck.

The collision caused the dirt bike/mini bike and rider to fall to the ground and the truck ran over the dirt bike/mini bike and the operator trapping them both underneath the truck, officials said.

The driver of the dirt bike/mini bike was pronounced dead on the scene.

Speed is not a factor in the crash, officials said.

Officials stated the driver of the F-150 showed no signs of impairment.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not yet been released.