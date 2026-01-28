Houston woman shoots neighbor who rang doorbell, knocked several times: police

The Brief A woman shot her neighbor at an apartment complex in Houston on Wednesday morning, police say. According to police, the woman was confronting the man because he had knocked on her door and rang the doorbell several times. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.



Houston police say a woman shot her neighbor after he knocked on her apartment door and rang her doorbell several times early Wednesday morning.

Man shot at apartment complex

What we know:

The shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. at an apartment complex located at 5110 Griggs Road, near Martin Luther King Boulevard, on Houston’s south side.

Officers arrived to find a 30-year-old man shot in the stomach. He was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

The woman was detained at the scene.

The backstory:

According to police, the man lives in an apartment near the woman, but they are not well acquainted. The woman reportedly lives with her mother and some children.

Police say the man rang her doorbell and knocked on her door several times. She reportedly went out into the hallway and confronted him.

Police say they got into an altercation, and the woman ended up firing two shots, shooting him once.

Investigation ongoing

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

It’s also unclear why the man was at the apartment unit.

It’s unclear at this time if any charges will be filed.