2 Houston capital murder suspects accused of killing woman, 72, during home invasion

The Brief Tajuana Thomas, 38, and Richard Mouton, 34, are both charged with capital murder. They are accused in the deadly shooting of a 72-year-old woman at her Houston home. Police say the victim shot the suspects, and they are still in the hospital.



Two suspects have been charged with capital murder in the deadly shooting of a 72-year-old woman at her home in Houston’s Kashmere Gardens neighborhood on Monday.

2 suspects charged

Richard Mouton (previous booking photo); Tajuana Thomas (previous booking photo) (Photos provided by Houston Police Department)

What we know:

According to Houston police, Tajuana Thomas, 38, and Richard Mouton, 34, are both charged with capital murder.

Police say the victim also shot the suspects, and they remain in the hospital.

What we don't know:

The woman who was killed has not been identified. The motive behind the shooting is not clear.

Woman killed in home invasion

The backstory:

The shooting was reported around 1:50 a.m. in the 4000 block of Lockwood Drive, near Crane Street.

According to police, a man and a woman wearing masks entered the home, and the homeowner exchanged gunfire with the suspects.

Police say the homeowner—a 72-year-old woman—was killed in the shooting. The two suspects were injured and taken to the hospital.

Police say other people were in the home at the time of the shooting, but it doesn’t appear that they fired any shots.

Investigation continues

What you can do:

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.