Houston weather: Increased storms chances for new week

The Brief More Heat and Humidity Rain Chances Climb Tropics Stay Quiet



A wetter pattern develops early next week as deeper Gulf moisture moves in.

Hot end to the weekend

The Fourth may be over but the heat and humidity remains!

Highs soar to the mid/upper 90s with heat index values over 106 to end the holiday weekend. It is muggy all day, so be safe in the heat.

Most of us stay dry, but a few afternoon storms may pop up with brief downpours and lightning.

Rain chances increase

Scattered showers and storms become more likely Monday and Tuesday, bringing higher rain coverage across Southeast Texas.

It won't be a complete washout of a day, but when you hear thunder roar, head indoors.

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Temperatures remain in the 90s all week.

Tropics stay quiet

Thanks to Saharan Dust, the tropical Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf have calm skies.

At the look of things now, we should stay free of any tropical development for at least the next seven days.

As always, we will be keeping close watch on the tropics and will let you know if anything changes on FOX LOCAL.

7-Day forecast