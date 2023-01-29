Houston weather: Heavy rainfall, possible severe storms expected for Sunday
Houston - While today is not a repeat of Tuesday, locally heavy rainfall and strong to severe storms are possible.
The front makes it to the coast, but stalls leading to periods of rain all week.
Monday will be cloudy, drizzly and chilly with temperatures likely falling throughout the day as northwest winds take over.
Rain chances then build again as we make our way toward our next front on Thursday. Post-frontal weather looks fantastic for the weekend, with sunshine returning.