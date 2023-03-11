Houston weather: Gusty winds expected for Saturday's Rodeo activities
Headed to the Rodeo this weekend? Meteorologist Lena Maria Arango says hold on to your cowboy hats! In addition to gusty winds, rodeo goers can look for warm and humid air over the weekend, but Spring Breakers can giddy up for a cool-down early next week!"
