Houston weather: Sunnier Friday with isolated rain chances, drier weekend

The Brief Isolated Showers Possible Friday Hotter, Drier Pattern Returns This Weekend Tropics Heating Up, Two areas To Watch



We'll have more sunshine on Friday to kick off the drier and hotter pattern we'll see over the weekend!

Warmer with showers possible Friday

Rain chances are winding down today with the chance for an isolated showers or two Friday afternoon/ evening. Coverage is only around 20%. So expect mainly dry weather Friday with more sunshine. Temperatures should climb to the low 90s.

Hotter, drier pattern to enjoy the weekend

Skies will dry out and clear this weekend. Middle to upper 90s return to the forecast to start the upcoming weekend. Feels like temps will also climb above 100 late week and this weekend. As you enjoy your weekend plans outdoors, please remember to drink plenty of water, use sunscreen and take breaks if working or exercising outside.

Tropics coming to life

The National Hurricane Center is watching two possible areas of tropical development in the Atlantic basin. The first area is in the Northeastern Gulf, with a 20% chance for tropical development over the next week. A brief tropical depression or tropical storm could form near north Florida on the Gulf side or Atlantic side impacting places like Tampa & Jacksonville with heavy rain.

A second area of possible tropical development is being monitored in the far east Atlantic, near the Cabo Verde Islands. Chance for development here is very low, around 10%. Saharan dust will likely end chances for development over the coming week.

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