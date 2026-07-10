Houston weather: Friday rain, downpours expected over the weekend

The Brief Muggy with spotty storms today Tropical moisture moves in this weekend Daily downpours expected Saturday through Tuesday



The weekend has arrived and Friday is starting things off with scattered showers amid the high temperatures.

Muggy with spotty storms

Highs climb into the low to mid 90s today with a steamy humidity area wide. A few spotty storms will develop from late morning through the afternoon with brief heavy downpours. Storms should move quickly enough that flooding is less of a concern.

Tropical moisture moves in

Deeper Gulf moisture arrives this weekend, so expect more clouds and higher rain chances. Rain coverage should increase compared to Friday and along with the chance for heavier rain.

Daily downpours ahead

Expect a round of showers and thunderstorms Saturday through Tuesday. Rain will not fall nonstop, but repeated downpours could bring localized street flooding in spots. For now, models are indicating that highest risk for heavy rain on Monday.