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Houston weather: Friday rain, downpours expected over the weekend

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FOX 26 Houston
Weather
Published July 10, 2026 7:59 AM CDT
Published July 10, 2026 7:59 AM CDT
Houston weather: Scattered storms for Friday, weekend rain
Houston weather: Scattered storms for Friday, weekend rain

Houston weather: Scattered storms for Friday, weekend rain

We'll see some scattered storms Friday amid the hot and humid weather conditions. Looking ahead to the weekend, rain chances increase.

The Brief

    • Muggy with spotty storms today
    • Tropical moisture moves in this weekend
    • Daily downpours expected Saturday through Tuesday

HOUSTON - The weekend has arrived and Friday is starting things off with scattered showers amid the high temperatures.

Muggy with spotty storms

Highs climb into the low to mid 90s today with a steamy humidity area wide. A few spotty storms will develop from late morning through the afternoon with brief heavy downpours. Storms should move quickly enough that flooding is less of a concern.

Tropical moisture moves in

Deeper Gulf moisture arrives this weekend, so expect more clouds and higher rain chances. Rain coverage should increase compared to Friday and along with the chance for heavier rain.

Daily downpours ahead

Expect a round of showers and thunderstorms Saturday through Tuesday. Rain will not fall nonstop, but repeated downpours could bring localized street flooding in spots. For now, models are indicating that highest risk for heavy rain on Monday.

The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

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