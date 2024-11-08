As we watch a rare, strong November hurricane named Rafael in the Gulf of Mexico, we have a "cold" front on the way to keep the system away from Texas and to bring another round of rain.

Locally, scattered showers and storms are in the outlook today, along with more warm and humid air. A few storms could be strong late today northwest of Houston with a line of storms expected overnight.

Models differ as to when the rain will end, so some rain could linger through the first half of Saturday. The good news is that temperatures will be about 6-10 degrees cooler tomorrow. The rest of Veterans Day weekend looks very nice.

Hurricane Rafael strengthened to a rare category 3 in the eastern Gulf early today, but it is not coming to Texas and will very likely weaken over the weekend and looks like it will loop around as it dissipates early next week.

The only impact here will be high waves at our beaches along with a high risk for rip currents.