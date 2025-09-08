Houston weather: Fall-like weather for part of the week, heat to return

The Brief Taste of Fall The Next Few Mornings In The 60s Warm Afternoons With Plenty of Sunshine No Tropical Threats In Atlantic Basin



Enjoy the fall-like weather for the early part of the week before the heat returns late this week.

TASTE OF FALL TO START THE WEEK

We have a slight taste of fall in place, so that means less humidity and cooler mornings will bring us a treat for the next 48 hours or so. Lows hit the 60s and low 70s this morning, but we expect widespread 60s tonight, even some cool low 60s! The afternoons will still be very warm with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Air Quality Alert for higher ozone levels has been issued for Tuesday.

SUMMER RETURNS LATE THIS WEEK

By Thursday through the weekend, humidity returns along with much warmer mornings, so enjoy the cool-down while it lasts. Highs will rebound into the low and middle 90s with morning lows temps in the mid 70s late this week. Also, rain chances remain very low this week with an overall dry pattern is in place for a while.

QUIET IN THE TROPICS

The tropics remain very quiet, but a weak area of low pressure will bring more rain to Florida today. It's not expected to affect Texas. The tropical disturbance we were watching last week, Invest 91L, fizzled as it moved into the Caribbean running into very dry air. Even though the Atlantic basin is very quiet right now, keep in mind that the peak of hurricane season is just a few days away. So review your hurricane safety preparedness and always stay alert. Get your daily detailed tropical update on Texas Live and local with our streaming app, FOX local!