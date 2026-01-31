2 charged in deadly Channelview motel shooting

article

The Brief The Harris County Sheriff's Office said two people were charged in a deadly shooting at a Channelview motel. Joseph Plattenburg and Jordyn Wells were both charged with murder. The victim was identified as 33-year-old Jorge Gonzalez



Two people are facing murder charges in the shooting death of a man found in a Channelview motel room Wednesday.

What we know:

Joseph Plattenburg and Jordyn Wells were each charged with murder, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the victims allegedly shot the man because he owed them money.

The victim was identified as 33-year-old Jorge Gonzalez.

Plattenburg and Wells were being held in the Harris County Jail.

Channelview motel room death

The backstory:

The scene was reported Wednesday morning at a motel room along the East Freeway near Sheldon Road. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a male was found deceased.

Harris County Sergeant Sidney Miller said Precinct 3 constable deputies were initially serving a warrant for another person at the motel. That person was found and detained on a blue warrant from Louisiana.

While the warrant was being served, deputies noticed a broken window in a room next door. Authorities went into that room and found the victim deceased.

According to Sgt. Sidney Miller, investigators learned the victim was staying in that room and three other people were also in the room. At some point, there was an altercation in that room, which they believe led to the victim being shot.