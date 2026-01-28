Man found dead in Channelview motel room, officials say

The Brief Deputies discovered a man dead while serving a warrant for another person. Investigators say an altercation happened in the victim's room with other people inside. Anyone with information can contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.



Investigators were called to a Channelview motel after a man was reportedly found dead in a room.

Channelview motel room death

What we know:

The scene was reported Wednesday morning at a motel room along the East Freeway near Sheldon Road. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a male was found deceased.

Harris County Sergeant Sidney Miller said Precinct 3 constable deputies were initially serving a warrant for another person at the motel. That person was found and detained on a blue warrant from Louisiana.

While the warrant was being served, deputies noticed a broken window in a room next door. Authorities went into that room and found the victim deceased.

Harris County Crime Scene and Homicide detectives have been called to investigate.

According to Sgt. Sidney Miller, investigators learned the victim was staying in that room and three other people were also in the room. At some point, there was an altercation in that room, which they believe led to the victim being shot.

Investigators are said to be speaking to the victim's family and witnesses while trying to find surveillance footage for more information.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified. Sgt. Miller only described the victim as a man in his 30s.

There is no information on the other people who were allegedly in the motel room, and it's not clear when the altercation happened.

Officials did not give information on the Louisiana warrant that deputies were initially at the scene for.