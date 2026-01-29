Expand / Collapse search

'Hell no': Cruz not interested in Supreme Court after Trump floats idea of nomination

By
Published  January 29, 2026 3:23pm CST
Supreme Court
FOX 26 Houston
article

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 29: Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, arrives for the cloture vote on the government funding bill in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, January 29, 2026. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • President Donald Trump floated the idea of nominating Sen. Ted Cruz to the Supreme Court if a vacancy opened during his term.
    • Cruz responded to the president's comments on the Ruthless podcast by saying he was flattered but not interested.
    • Cruz said he had discussions with Trump about all three Supreme Court appointments that opened during Trump's first term.

President Donald Trump floated the idea of nominating Sen. Ted Cruz for the Supreme Court should a vacancy open up during his term.

While speaking about Trump Accounts on Wednesday, Trump praised Cruz for being a "brilliant legal mind" before saying that Cruz would get "100% of the vote" if he were nominated to the court.

Trump suggests Sen. Ted Cruz for Supreme Court

Trump suggests Sen. Ted Cruz for Supreme Court

While delivering remarks on Trump Accounts Wednesday, the president suggested that Sen. Ted Cruz could be nominated should a vacancy open up on the Supreme Court.

What they're saying:

"The Democrats will vote for him because they want to get him the hell out," Trump said. "And the Republicans will vote for him because they want to get him the hell out, too."

The comments brought laughter from the crowd and Trump pointed out Cruz in the audience, calling him a "great guy."

Cruz was on the Ruthless podcast later in the day when he said he was flattered but wasn't interested in serving on the Supreme Court.

The other side:

"My answer's not just no, it's hell no," Cruz said. "It is interesting in the first Trump term, the president talked to me about all three Supreme Court vacancies, and we had very serious conversations and I told him no all three times."

Cruz said that while he was never officially offered any of the vacancies, he and Trump had a long conversation about the seat that was opened when Justice Antonin Scalia died.

"I wrestled with it because I knew Justice Scalia and revered him," Cruz said. "And to have the opportunity to succeed him, I mean, talk about taking your breath away."

Cruz said his decision to stay away from the Supreme Court comes from his desire to be in the middle of political and policy fights.

"A principled federal judge stays out of political fights and stays out of policy fights," Cruz said. "I want to be right in the middle of them."

The Source: Information in this article comes from remarks made by President Donald Trump on Wednesday and comments made by Sen. Ted Cruz on the Ruthless podcast.

Supreme CourtTexasDonald J. Trump