'Hell no': Cruz not interested in Supreme Court after Trump floats idea of nomination

article

The Brief President Donald Trump floated the idea of nominating Sen. Ted Cruz to the Supreme Court if a vacancy opened during his term. Cruz responded to the president's comments on the Ruthless podcast by saying he was flattered but not interested. Cruz said he had discussions with Trump about all three Supreme Court appointments that opened during Trump's first term.



President Donald Trump floated the idea of nominating Sen. Ted Cruz for the Supreme Court should a vacancy open up during his term.

While speaking about Trump Accounts on Wednesday, Trump praised Cruz for being a "brilliant legal mind" before saying that Cruz would get "100% of the vote" if he were nominated to the court.

What they're saying:

"The Democrats will vote for him because they want to get him the hell out," Trump said. "And the Republicans will vote for him because they want to get him the hell out, too."

The comments brought laughter from the crowd and Trump pointed out Cruz in the audience, calling him a "great guy."

Cruz was on the Ruthless podcast later in the day when he said he was flattered but wasn't interested in serving on the Supreme Court.

The other side:

"My answer's not just no, it's hell no," Cruz said. "It is interesting in the first Trump term, the president talked to me about all three Supreme Court vacancies, and we had very serious conversations and I told him no all three times."

Cruz said that while he was never officially offered any of the vacancies, he and Trump had a long conversation about the seat that was opened when Justice Antonin Scalia died.

"I wrestled with it because I knew Justice Scalia and revered him," Cruz said. "And to have the opportunity to succeed him, I mean, talk about taking your breath away."

Cruz said his decision to stay away from the Supreme Court comes from his desire to be in the middle of political and policy fights.

"A principled federal judge stays out of political fights and stays out of policy fights," Cruz said. "I want to be right in the middle of them."