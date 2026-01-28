Disabled man attacked in NW Harris County, emotional support dog stolen in violent robbery

The Brief Gene Fivel, who is mentally disabled, panhandles with his emotional support dog Bailey to afford a nearby motel, relying on community kindness for food, hygiene items, and dog supplies. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Gene was beaten and robbed at a gas station; suspects stole Bailey and fled in an older blue pickup, with the crime captured on surveillance video. The theft has left Gene devastated, prompting an investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, which is asking the public to share any information on Bailey’s whereabouts.



Some people might judge Gene Fivel for panhandling with his dog, Bailey, at 290 and FM 1960 West. But he says it allows them to stay at a nearby motel.

What they're saying:

"I'm here every day in the morning for a couple of hours, and in the evening, a couple of hours. It helps support for shelter. I'm disabled, my check amount isn't much, just enough to eat on," Gene said. "People come and they help me and the dog out, they bring us toys and food and hygiene."

Gene is mentally disabled, he says Bailey is his emotional support dog.

"She's an emotional companion service dog" he said. "She's real sweet. She helps me through my problems. If I have trouble breathing, she wakes me up. She's been a blessing."

"If he doesn't have anything, that dog is going to eat first," said Peggy Dobbs, Gene's mother. "That dog is coming first."

On MLK Day, Gene was attacked at a gas station at 290 and FM 1960 West. Two men in a blue older model truck robbed and beat Gene and stole Bailey. A third person was in the truck. The robbery and attack was captured on surveillance video.

Gene is heartbroken over Bailey.

"I've seen my son angry, hostile, you name it, but never cry like he was crying," said Peggy. "It's like someone lost a child."

"When she showed up, and I couldn't find her, I cried for three hours," Gene said. "Kind of embarrassing, you know, a man crying."

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating anyone with information on Bailey's whereabouts should text or call (409) 770 6495.