Houston weather: Downpours possible this weekend across the Houston area

The Brief Disorganized Low Near SE Texas Coast Some Downpours Expected Areawide This Weekend Sunny, Hot & Mostly Dry Pattern Returns Next Week



The weak tropical low in the Gulf will bring showers and some downpours to the Houston area through the weekend.

WEAK TROPICAL LOW BRINGS OCCASIONAL DOWNPOURS, STEAMY AIR

The situation along the Gulf Coast can be described as steamy and messy. A broad area of low pressure will bring occasional rounds of rain with 1-2" in a few spots, but storms should be moving along, so big accumulations aren't expected. That being said, some localized street flooding is possible over the next 36 hours or so. Otherwise, it's going to be a like a sauna.

VERY SMALL CHANCE FOR DEVELOPMENT

The National Hurricane Center has only a slight 10% chance for the Gulf low to develop, so it's not impossible. But the system is not expected to get upgraded over the next two days since it will likely move inland by Saturday.

HIGHS NEAR 100 AGAIN NEXT WEEK

The wet pattern gives way to drying conditions by Monday as high pressure rebuilds. Sun returns & rain chances taper off. Then the stage is set for a significant heat rise. Highs climb into the upper 90s, with humidity bringing the heat index up to 105.