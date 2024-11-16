Winds have returned from the Gulf of Mexico, and Southeast Texas is feeling the warm up and the increase in humidity.

Sunday in Houston will be a cloudy, gray, wet day with showers and warm temperatures.

A cold front moves in Monday, starting the change in pattern with a line of showers/storms in the afternoon.

The skies clear for Tuesday, but the really cold air arrives with a secondary front Tuesday night.

Plan for chilly mornings to end the week with sunny and cool afternoons.