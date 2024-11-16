Houston weather: Cold front forecast for next week
Winds have returned from the Gulf of Mexico, and Southeast Texas is feeling the warm up and the increase in humidity.
Sunday in Houston will be a cloudy, gray, wet day with showers and warm temperatures.
A cold front moves in Monday, starting the change in pattern with a line of showers/storms in the afternoon.
The skies clear for Tuesday, but the really cold air arrives with a secondary front Tuesday night.
Plan for chilly mornings to end the week with sunny and cool afternoons.