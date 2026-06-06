Houston weather: Clearing out from Saturday's downpours

The Brief Saturday saw soaking rain Fewer storms and warmer air Sunday Hot and humid for Houston’s World Cup lead-up



You might see some more rain on Sunday, but it won't be as bad as what we saw for Saturday.

Saturday storms brought flooding

Scattered showers and strong downpours rolled across Southeast Texas Saturday afternoon, and some dropped enough water to shutdown roads and even parts of I-10 for a brief time.

The street flooding and threat of more strong storms had officials cancelling the Houston Pride Parade scheduled for Saturday evening. The parade will be postponed until a future date.

Rain chances start to back down

The unsettled pattern lingers into Sunday, but storm coverage should begin to drop as warmer air builds back in. A few showers or storms will still be possible, but more dry breaks should allow temperatures to climb closer to 90.

Summer heat returns next week

Hot and humid weather takes over for much of next week as Houston gets ready for World Cup events. Highs should return to the low 90s with steamy afternoons, warm mornings, and only isolated storm chances.