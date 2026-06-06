Houston pride parade postponed due to storms

The Brief Pride Houston has decided to postpone Saturday night's parade due to the weather. The festival is continuing. A Flood Advisory has been issued for a part of Harris County among others.



Pride Houston has decided to postpone Saturday night's pride parade due to storms that have been moving in the area throughout the day.

Houston pride parade postponed

What they're saying:

Pride Houston 365 posted on social media that the parade was postponed "due to severe weather and flooding conditions."

The pride festival has been running since 11 a.m. and will continue until 7 p.m.

Officials of the Pride organization will hold a discussion to reschedule the parade sometime between July 19 and October 31.

Houston rain

Big picture view:

It's another day and another round of storms for Greater Houston.

Another advisory has been issued until 5:15 p.m. for parts of Harris, Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, and Liberty Counties. The National Weather Service (NWS) has recorded up to two inches have fallen in the area, and another 1–3" is expected.

The strongest downpours may lead to quick street flooding, especially in spots that have already picked up several inches of rain this week.

Click here for forecast