Houston weather: 4th of July forecast

Happy 4th of July, and in typical fashion, you can expect hot and humid weather, but with a good chance for early to mid-afternoon storms. Some could briefly be on the heavy side, but most likely, everything will calm down in time for the fireworks tonight.

Watch for at least two more rounds of storms Wednesday and Thursday before a heat dome builds back in and brings more triple-digit heat.

Next week looks very hot all across Texas.