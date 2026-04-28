Houston weather: Hot, humid Tuesday in the 90s; incoming rain chances

The Brief Steamy and hazy today and tomorrow Storm chances increase late Wednesday through Friday Cooler weekend ahead



It's going to be another hot and humid day in the Houston-area on Tuesday. However, we're expecting to see some rain later on this week.

Hazy heat builds today

Today and tomorrow stay hot and humid across Southeast Texas with highs near 90. Breezy south winds continue, and light smoke from agricultural fires in Mexico may create a hazy sky at times. Rain chances remain low.

Rain chances rise late week

Storm chances increase beginning late Wednesday and continue through Friday as a front approaches. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms, with the best chances for more widespread rain Thursday into Friday.

There is a chance of afternoon and evening storms Wednesday as well, but models are mixed, so confidence is low.

Cooler air arrives this weekend

A front brings a refreshing cooldown this weekend with highs in the 70s and morning lows in the 50s. Humidity drops as well, making for a nice, comfortable start to the month of May.