Houston tornado: EF2 storm damage from Tuesday storms confirmed in Southeast Houston

At least EF2 storm damage was confirmed in Southeast Houston.

The National Weather Service in Houston tweeted this out after survey teams visited the area impacted by the storm.

Crews continue to survey the area with potential tornado damage in Liberty County near Nome.

Widespread showers and storms impacted Southeast Texas on Tuesday as a low-pressure system and cold front moved through the area.

Some storms became severe, with the Deer Park and Pasadena seeing the most damage.