Houston: Early summer temps for first spring weekend

The Brief Mild Tonight For Rodeo & Other Weekend Plans Record warmth possible this weekend Rain-free pattern continues



Spring began at 9:46 AM and temperatures certainly felt like it with highs climbing to the 80s.

Great rodeo weather for first night of spring

Spring began at 9:46 AM and temperatures certainly felt like it with highs climbing to the 80s.

This evening, look for a nice southern breeze as conditions remain quiet, making for a great night for the Rodeo.

A little fog is possible overnight, as temperatures dip to near 60.

Weekend heat builds, records possible

Temperatures continue climbing into the weekend, with afternoons turning unusually warm for this time of year.

Some spots could approach record highs as a late spring/early summer-like pattern settles in.

It’s a great setup for a beach weekend, but stay hydrated and don’t forget sunscreen.

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Dry stretch holds

Rain chances remain very low through the weekend and into early next week.

Expect continued sunshine and unseasonable warmth, with only a slight hint of a pattern change returning later next week.

Our ongoing drought will likely intensify.