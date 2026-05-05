Harris County shooting: Shootout between 2 suspects occurs on Tidwell, suspect flee scene

The Brief Harris County authorities are on the scene after a shootout between two suspects on Tuesday evening, officials said. According to authorities, officials said the shooting happened near the intersection of Tidwell and the Beltway. Officials said the suspects fled the scene.



Harris County authorities are on the scene after a shootout between two suspects on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Tidwell shooting: Shootout between suspects occurs, suspects flee the scene

What we know:

According to authorities, officials said the shooting happened near the intersection of Tidwell and the Beltway.

Officials said there were two vehicles involved in an incident on the roadway.

Photo from the scene

That's when, officials stated, they shot at each other's vehicles and a round struck an innocent man's car window.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the suspects fled the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information on the suspects.