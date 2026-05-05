Disgruntled employee points gun at security guard at H-E-B store, causes temporary store lock down: police

The Brief Houston police are searching for a disgruntled employee who caused a Houston-area H-E-B store to temporarily shut down on Tuesday, officials said. According to Houston police, they were called out to the store near the intersection of Fountain View Drive and San Felipe Street around 6 p.m. Authorities said a former employee, who was let go five years ago, entered the store and pointed a firearm at one of the security guards. Police said they know who the suspect is. However, the suspect is currently not in custody.



Houston police are searching for a disgruntled employee who caused a Houston-area H-E-B store to temporarily shut down on Tuesday, officials said.

Houston-area H-E-B temporarily shut down after disgruntled employee points gun at security guard

According to Houston police, they were called out to the store near the intersection of Fountain View Drive and San Felipe Street around 6 p.m.

Authorities said a former employee, who was let go five years ago, entered the store and pointed a firearm at one of the security guards.

Photo from the scene earlier on Tuesday

The suspect then fled the location through the parking lot.

Officials said they know who the suspect is and are currently working to locate him.

Police said the suspect has been coming out every week or two to the location and hassling the store.

Officials said the suspect had been trespassed from the location before this incident.

Houston police said the suspect will be facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and other possible charges.

What we don't know:

Officials did not release the suspect's name.

What they're saying:

FOX 26 received a statement from H-E-B on Tuesday evening saying, "The store was briefly locked down out of an abundance of caution. The store is now open."