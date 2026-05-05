Houston weather: Scattered storms possible on Wednesday

The Brief Breezy, warm & humid with drizzle Scattered storms late Wednesday Showery pattern through the weekend



Rain chances look to return to the Houston area late Wednesday. Some of those storms could produce brief heavy rain, hail and gusty winds.

BREEZY, WARM & HUMID WITH DRIZZLE POSSIBLE TUESDAY NIGHT

Southerly winds have increased on Tuesday, bringing higher humidity and warmer air. Expect breezy conditions with lows in the middle 70s tonight & highs in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday. Winds will gust above 20 mph at times.

RAIN CHANCES LATE WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers and storms could develop late tomorrow. A few could produce brief heavy rain, hail and gusty winds. The National Weather Service has highlighted our area, especially north of Houston as being at a slight risk for severe storms. Main window would be 7 PM Wednesday through 1 AM Thursday, mainly north of Houston and The Woodlands. At highest risk would be College Station, Huntsville and Livingston. Check back for updates on Fox Local.

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UNSETTLED INTO THE WEEKEND

A showery pattern remains in place with periods of rain and storms through the weekend. It won’t rain all day, but expect occasional rounds of showers with warm, humid conditions. The exception will be a brief cooldown on Thursday.