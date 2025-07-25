Flood Advisory in effect for Harris County

The Brief The Flood Advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. The National Weather Service predicts 1–2 inches of rain per hour. People are asked to watch for minor flooding in certain areas.



A Flood Advisory has been issued for Harris County as heavy storms travel across Greater Houston.

Harris County Flood Advisory: Friday, July 25

(Courtesy: National Weather Service - Houston/Galveston)

Why you should care:

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Houston/Galveston issued the advisory to last until 9:45 p.m. on Friday.

At about 7:30 p.m., the NWS reported 1–2.5 inches of rain within an hour. They're predicting 1–2 inches of hourly rainfall for the impacted area.

People in the area are advised to watch for "minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas."

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman shared photos on social media of high water on the following roads in Atascocita:

Harris County Lieutenant Terry Garza is warning drivers of high water on the 610 Loop.

Weekend rain chances for Houston

Big picture view:

The weak tropical low in the Gulf will bring showers and some downpours to the Houston area through the weekend.

A broad area of low pressure will bring occasional rounds of rain with 1-2" in a few spots, but storms should be moving along, so big accumulations aren't expected. That being said, some localized street flooding is possible over the next 36 hours or so.

