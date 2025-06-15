Flood Advisory for parts of Harris, Montgomery Counties
HOUSTON - A Flood Advisory is in effect for parts of northern Houston as strong storms cross the area.
MORE: Scattered showers for Father's Day
Harris, Montgomery County Flood Advisory
Courtesy: National Weather Service - Houston/Galveston
What we know:
According to the local office of the National Weather Service (NWS), a Flood Advisory is in effect for northern Harris County and for Montgomery County.
The advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday.
The NWS detected 1–2 inches of rain for the affected area, which could cause minor flooding in "low-lying and poor drainage areas."
Father's Day storms for Houston
Big picture view:
The FOX 26 weather team predicted an unsettled weather pattern for Southeast Texas with afternoon storms for Father's Day Sunday.
As of now, there's no indication of a break in that pattern for at least the next week.
Meteorologist John Dawson will be live online at 5 p.m. with an update. You can watch the stream below.
The Source: National Weather Service - Houston/Galveston, and Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority