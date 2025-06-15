Houston weather: Scattered showers for Father's Day

The Brief Muggy on Father's Day with Scattered Storms Back to a Summer-like Pattern Next Week



Rain could interrupt your Father's Day plans on Sunday and maybe even some activities throughout the week.

More rain this weekend

Father's Day Sunday looks muggy, but still unsettled with afternoon storms likely again. A few could briefly become strong, so isolated flooding is still possible, especially in the afternoon.

Saturated soil across Southeast Texas

This past week has seen plenty of rainfall across the Houston area. We have not seen widespread flooding but isolated spots have had problems. With heavy downpours remaining in the forecast, it's important to take your time if you are driving in rainy conditions. Do not drive through high water and stay connected with FOX26 for updates on any Flood Advisories.

Muggy with off and on storms next week

So far, we don't see any indication of a break in the pattern of daily scattered thunderstorms for at least the next week. Monday looks like another chance for widespread downpours. Lower rain chances are likely Tuesday and Wednesday, but coverage increases by the end of the week. High temperatures will remain near normal June levels with plenty of humidity as well.

Tropics remain quiet for us

Still no tropical activity in the Gulf and Caribbean - in the Eastern Pacific, a new storm named Dalila, has formed near the Acapulco area. Dalila should move out into the open waters of the Pacific but tropical storm winds could impact the western Mexican coast for now.

7-Day Forecast