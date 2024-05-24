During this episode of The Drop, Ruben Dominguez and Quinn Bishop at Cactus Music talk about:

NEW RELEASES

Twenty One Pilots – Clancy

Wallows – Models

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft.

Gogo Penguin – From the North – Live in Manchester

Beth Gibbons – Life Outgrown

Pokey LaFarge – Rhumba Country

Collective Soul – Here to Eternity

Slash – Orgy of the Damned

Of Montreal – Lady on the Cusp

Gatecreeper – Dark Superstition

Blitzen Trapper – 100’s of 1000’s…

REISSUES

Cymande – Promised Heights

David Bowie – Diamond Dogs

JAZZ REISSUES

Hank Mobley – Work Out

Stanley Turrentine with the 3 Sounds – Blue Hour

Plus, other cool stuff like: an upcoming free in-store performance with Dana Cooper (FREE Wednesday, May 29 at 5:30 p.m.; exclusive (only at Cactus Music) autographed copies of albums from Molly Tuttle and the Idles; and a trip into the Vinyl Vault- Showdown! Albert Colling, Robert Cray and Johnny Copeland. What's in your library?

CONCERT REVIEW – IDLES – White Oak Music Hall on May 22