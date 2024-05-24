New music, reissues, Dana Cooper in-store performance and Idles concert review: The Drop
HOUSTON - During this episode of The Drop, Ruben Dominguez and Quinn Bishop at Cactus Music talk about:
NEW RELEASES
Twenty One Pilots – Clancy
Wallows – Models
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft.
Gogo Penguin – From the North – Live in Manchester
Beth Gibbons – Life Outgrown
Pokey LaFarge – Rhumba Country
Collective Soul – Here to Eternity
Slash – Orgy of the Damned
Of Montreal – Lady on the Cusp
Gatecreeper – Dark Superstition
Blitzen Trapper – 100’s of 1000’s…
REISSUES
Cymande – Promised Heights
David Bowie – Diamond Dogs
JAZZ REISSUES
Hank Mobley – Work Out
Stanley Turrentine with the 3 Sounds – Blue Hour
Plus, other cool stuff like: an upcoming free in-store performance with Dana Cooper (FREE Wednesday, May 29 at 5:30 p.m.; exclusive (only at Cactus Music) autographed copies of albums from Molly Tuttle and the Idles; and a trip into the Vinyl Vault- Showdown! Albert Colling, Robert Cray and Johnny Copeland. What's in your library?
CONCERT REVIEW – IDLES – White Oak Music Hall on May 22