UH Cougars, TSU Tigers both headed to NCAA Tournament

Men's basketball teams at both University of Houston and Texas Southern University learned their fate in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

The UH Cougars were all cheers as they became the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region for the NCAA Tournament. The Cougars will play the No. 16-seed Northern Kentucky on Thursday in Birmingham, Alabama.

SUGGESTED: Houston gets No. 1 seed in Midwest at expense of Kansas

The team lost against the Memphis Tigers in a final score of 75-65 in their American Athletics Conference game, but UH players Jamal Shead and J’Wan Roberts made the American Athletic Conference All-Tournament Team.

It was a celebration for the TSU Tigers Coach Johnny Jones who won the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament and will be going to the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive year.

TSU Coach Johnny Jones says winning the SWAC Tournament and becoming the first team seeded eighth to get it done is one of the biggest moments of his career, "It's as close to the top as it can get. The team has been through a lot of adversity."

RELATED: Selection Sunday: March Madness committee names Alabama, Houston, Kansas, Purdue the 1 seeds

Texas Southern will play Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio. The winner of the matchup will play Purdue, who were named the No. 1 seed in the East Region, on Friday.