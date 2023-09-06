The Houston Dash announced Wednesday that Sam Laity will vacate his role as the head coach of the team. An interim head coach will be named in the coming days.

"We have high ambitions and continuously work to build a competitive team that will represent the city at a high level. After considerable evaluation as to what is best for the team at this time, we made the decision to make a change," Dash general manager, Alex Singer said. "On behalf of the Club, community, and our team, I want to thank Sam for his dedication and contributions to our organization. We sincerely wish him all the best."

The Dash hired Laity ahead of the 2023 season. The Dash have four games remaining in the regular season.

TACOMA, WA - OCTOBER 10: OL Reign assistant coach Sam Laity before a game between Chicago Red Stars and OL Reign at Cheney Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Tacoma, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Both Singer and Dash president, Jessica O’Neill, will address the media at 2:00 p.m. CT.