MLB Playoffs: Houston Astros fall to Detroit Tigers, 3-1, in Game 1 of Wild Card

The Houston Astros fell to the Detroit Tigers in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Game on Tuesday.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 01: Framber Valdez #59 of the Houston Astros walks off the field after being relieved in the fifth inning against the Houston Astros during Game One of the Wild Card Series at Minute Maid Park on October 01, 2024 in Houston, Expand

The final score of the game was 3-1 Detroit despite a last-inning push by the Astros on the bottom of the ninth.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Houston Astros win AL West, fourth straight division title, clinch postseason berth

The best of three series will continue on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 1:32 p.m.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

FOX 26 will have all the latest highlights, news, and stories as the Astros swing for the ring.