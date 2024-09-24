Houston Astros win AL West, fourth straight division title, clinch postseason berth

The Houston Astros will be moving on to the postseason after a big win against the Seattle Mariners at the Juice Box on Tuesday night.

The Astros won by a final score of 4-3.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 24: Jason Heyward #22 of the Houston Astros hits a two-run home run in the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on September 24, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Jason Heyward launched a 2-run home run bomb in the game that helped the Astros take the lead.

The win marks the eighth straight season at the Astros have been in the playoffs.

The Astros will continue their series on Wednesday afternoon against Seattle at the Juice Box.

Congratulations to the Astros on the big win as they swing for the ring!