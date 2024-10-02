MLB Playoffs: Houston Astros eliminated in Wild Card Series by Detroit Tigers, fall 5-2 in Game 2

The Houston Astros have been eliminated by the Detroit Tigers in the Major League Baseball Playoff Series.

The Astros fell by a final score of 5-2 in Game 2 on Wednesday afternoon.

The game, which started out as a low scoring matchup through six innings, opened up in the seventh when the Astros scored two runs.

However, in the top of the eighth inning, the momentum the Astros had was short-lived as the Tigers scored three runs.

Congratulations to the Houston Astros for a great season!