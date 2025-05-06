Trump Administration offering $1K to migrants for self-deportations | Border Watch with Jonathan Mejia

article

Border watchers,

The Trump Administration is doing everything it can to encourage illegal immigrants to leave the country. You may remember that the CBP One App, one of the ways migrants were able to alert U.S. officials about their arrival to claim asylum, has been turned into the CBP Home app, a way for illegal migrants to facilitate their way back to their native country.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has put out commercials on TV and social media in various languages telling illegal migrants to leave the country on their own terms. At this point, we do not know how many have done so.

On Monday, DHS intensified those efforts by offering a $1,000 stipend and travel assistance to anyone who self-deports.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in late March that those who are self-deporting can use biographical data, documents, facial images and geo location in the app to prove that they have left the country. "The alien must be at least three miles outside of the United States to successfully utilize this feature," she said . "While the use of the verify departure functionality is optional, if the alien chooses to use it, they must submit a facial image. It's required."

In a press release , DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said self-deportations are "the best, safest and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest."

A single deportation costs U.S. taxpayers $17,121, according to DHS. The federal agency expects self-deportations to decrease that cost by 70%, even after factoring in the stipend.