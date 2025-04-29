President Trump's first 100 days of his second term | Border Watch with Jonathan Mejia

Border watchers,

President Donald Trump officially hit his first 100 days in office. The administration is making good on campaign promises to target illegal immigrants, strengthen the border, and make changes to immigration policy at the federal level.

President Trump's first 100 days

During the first 100 days of President Trump's second term, ICE has arrested 66,463 illegal migrants and removed 65,682, including criminals who threaten public safety, according to a press release from ICE.

The criminal records of those arrested include convictions or charges for 9,639 assaults, 6,398 DWIs or DUIs and 1,479 weapons offenses.

"We removed over 65,000 illegal aliens to countries across the world," said Lyons. "We’re just 100 days into this administration and thanks to President Trump and Secretary Noem, ICE is using every tool at its disposal to enforce our country’s immigration laws and protect our communities."

FOX 26 at the White House

My colleague and desk neighbor, Greg Groogan, was the only Texas reporter invited to the White House to speak with administration officials about the President’s first 100 days in office. He spoke one on one with Tom Homan, the border czar. You can watch the full interview here . Homan touts the administration’s success in reducing illegal border crossings.

On Saturday, I reported on three U.S. citizen children deported to Honduras with their mothers. It’s a case that has made national headlines. The attorneys representing the families say the women were detained and held incommunicado, unable to consult legal counsel. ICE says the mothers made the decision to bring their children with them, rather than designating a family member in the United States to care for the children. The administration defends ICE’s actions.

Venezuelan migrants vs Trump administration

The Supreme Court and federal district courts continue to go back and forth with rulings on Trump administration immigration policies. A federal judge in Colorado ruled that the administration must give some Venezuelan migrants 21 days notice before deportations.

In a written ruling maintaining a temporary block in Colorado on deportations under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, U.S. District Judge Charlotte Sweeney said the administration must tell the migrants in a language they understand that they have the right to consult a lawyer.

During a hearing on Monday, Sweeney expressed skepticism that the 24 hours notice that the administration had pledged to provide would satisfy the U.S. Supreme Court’s April 7 order requiring migrants to be given the opportunity to challenge their removals in court.