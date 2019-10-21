Lance McCullers Jr. gives World Series tickets to Astros fans who had food thrown on them

Houston Astros fans inside Yankee Stadium had to be escorted out of their seats after having food thrown on them. Now, they have seats at Game 1 of the World Series.

The incident at Game 5 of the ALCS was captured on video. Security is seen leading the fans out of the stands while popcorn and beer are thrown at them.

The video caught the attention of Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., who reached out and offered them tickets to Game 1 of the World Series.

Cruz Arcia Jr., Kristina Contreras, and Nathan Rocha spoke to FOX 26 about what led up to the incident.

“We were warned that Yankees fans can be intense, and they will probably come in your face a little bit, but we didn’t expect it to go the level that it went to,” Kristina says.

Advertisement

Nathan says as soon as they started going down the stands, they had fans screaming at them, but they decided to just enjoy the game.

“We bought some food. So we go to the fans, and Cruz starts giving food to the fans. One fan asked to take a picture with him. He’s like, ‘yea let me take a picture with you.’ So as soon as he takes the picture, the fan at the end says, ‘Hey, this is going to be very funny.’ He’s like, ‘What are you talking about?’ So the fan put some cheese fries, knocked some cheese fries on his shirt,” Nathan says.

Cruz says when he saw the fan’s hand go up, he knew he was going to hit the tray.

“I moved to the side, and that’s when I got cheese all over my shirt. My first reaction was just throw the tray at him,” Cruz says. “So I threw it at him. That’s when everyone just started throwing beer, popcorn at me.”

That’s when security came to escort them out.

“The security was like, ‘we need to get you out of here, because if not, it’s going to get very bad,’” Nathan says.

They say other fans there spoke with security to vouch for them.

“At first we thought, ‘man we’re going to get kicked out. That’s it’s, we’re going home.’ But no, a lot of people came to the cops, and there was one security guy there that saw everything. He said, ‘I saw what happened. You didn’t do anything wrong,’” Cruz says.

They ended up getting upgraded seats for the rest of the game.

After the video of the incident spread on social media, Lance McCullers Jr. messaged Cruz and offered him tickets to the World Series.

“We’re so excited to go. It’s something that we’ve never been to the World Series and we’ve been friends for so long. And this is a very memorable moment for us,” Nathan says.