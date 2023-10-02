Kevin Porter Jr. will no longer be a part of the Rockets, according to General Manager Rafael Stone.

Stone, at Monday's media day, called the allegations against KPJ "deeply troubling." He says when he heard about it, he called KPJ's reps and told them KPJ cannot be part of the Rockets and says he hasn't had any involvement or interaction with the team since.

He says it is now in the hands of the league, per the CBA

When he was asked if KPJ could ever be part of Rockets again, Stone said he could not comment per the CBA/policy on domestic violence.