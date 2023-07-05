Expand / Collapse search

Meet Houston Rockets' new coaching staff for 2023-2024 NBA season

HOUSTON - Houston Rockets head coach Imme Udoka announced his new assistant coaches for the 2023-2024 NBA season. 

In a press release from the Rockets, among the new assistant coaches are Ben Sullivan, Royal Ivey, Garrett Jackson, Tiago Splitter, Cam Hodges, and Mike Moser. 

A majority of the staff have been people Coach Udoka has worked with in the past. 

Sullivan, for example, was the assistant coach for the Boston Celtics for the past two seasons, including on Udoka's staff in 2021-22.

Likewise, Ivey comes from Brooklyn, where he spent the last three seasons as a coach, where Udoka was on Steve Nash's staff from 2020-2021. Around the same year, Splitter was an assistant coach who worked alongside Udoka. 

Hodges was a coaching associate for the Los Angeles Clippers for the past three seasons after serving as player development coach for Philadelphia in 2019-20 when Udoka was an assistant.  

Jackson, meanwhile, spent the past two seasons as a player enhancement coach for the Celtics. Moser was also a player enhancement coach for Boston last season before serving as an assistant coach for the Oregon Ducks women's team in 2021-22, where he earned All-Pac 12 Honorable Mention. 